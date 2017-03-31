Batman Comes to POP!CON

The comic convention POP!CON is returning to Evansville.

The convention is set to take place from March 31st to April 1st.

POP!CON will also host a bonus day at Secret Headquarters on April 2nd.

POP!CON 2017 includes video game tournaments, Cosplay, comic book artists, and vendors.

Batman will even be making an appearance with his Batmobile.

“The main thing, it took a lot of time and a lot of money obviously. But it’s a replica of the George Barris’ number one Batmobile. But what I get out of it mostly is miles of smile,” Stephen Anderson, owner of the Batmobile said.

The event is being held at the National Guard Armory.

Tickets range from $10 to $40.

For more information, visit POP!CON.

