A bathroom bill barely passed the Indiana Senate. Senate Bill 137 would require retail establishments with an employee restroom to also provide access to that bathroom to customers with eligible medical conditions.

Senate Bill 137 passed by a vote of 34-15.

The bathroom must also be made available upon request during normal business hours. It now moves on to the House for consideration.

