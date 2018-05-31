Bat In Evansville Tested Positive For Rabies

The summer months mean more time spent outdoors for people, and state officials are warning the public about a danger you may come across.

Rabies is a big problem in wild animals. It effects numerous animals including bats, skunks, foxes, raccoons, and coyotes.

According to Indiana Health Officials, a bat in Evansville recently tested positive for rabies.

Rabies can be fatal for humans, so people are being reminded not to touch any wild animals.

If you own pets, check with your veterinarian and make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

Comments

comments