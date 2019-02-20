Bartender Basics With Kira

Are you a budding bartender?

Mixologist Kira Irons from The Dapper Pig has some bartender basics that you’ll need to build your home bar and impress your friends.

When building your home bar, Kira says you’ll need several different types of glassware, a hand held juicer, a peeler, and those big cube trays.

Don’t forget the bitters and simple syrup…and of course the liquor.

Cheers!



