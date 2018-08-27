Bart Darrell – August 27th, 2018

What do you do every day? I didn’t pose the question: “What does your job description say you do?” The easiest way to be average is to stay glued to a job description. Who wants average?

At Kentucky Wesleyan College we try to focus on what it is that we actually impact within the function of our positions with the college, rather than what a piece of paper tells us are the specific daily functions of a position.

At Kentucky Wesleyan, a professor’s “job” might be to teach microbiology and a person in our cafeteria might cook and serve breakfast daily to the students. But that is not what they DO. What they DO is play a vital role in the personal growth of each person they see every day, so that the student or coworker may reach his or her full potential. They build relationships so that they know if someone is worried, upset, needs life guidance, etc…then they help them…won’t see that in the job description.

Function does not equal purpose. Never has…never will. Imagine the impact we can have if we started seeing our specified duties in the workplace, the home place, or in our civic engagements as merely foundations from which we then actually DO things to make others feel better about who they are and where they are going. The world will suddenly look quite different when the blinders come off….colors get more vivid….people become more important and interesting…WE become more valuable and, I promise, happier about our own lives and abilities.

So, I challenger you stay away from average and strive for impactful. See your job description as the starting point and not the end game.

YOU should define your purpose and you should NEVER let your job description define you.

I’m Bart Darrell, and that is what I have to say.



Comments

comments