Home Illinois Barnes & Noble Laying Off Employees Amid Declining Sales February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Barnes & Noble is laying off employees due to declining sales. These layoffs come after sales dropped during the 2017 holiday shopping season.

The layoffs will impact Barnes & Noble cashiers and digital product associates, among other company employees.

These layoffs are unfolding about a month after Barnes & Noble said it’s same-store sales sank 6.4% year-over-year. Online sales fell 4.5% over the same period.

There’s no word on how many employees will be impacted by the layoffs. It’s unclear if the Barnes & Noble in Evansville will be affected by the layoffs.

Comments

comments