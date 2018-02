Home Indiana Barn Owl Shot In Southern Indiana February 11th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A barn owl in Perry County was shot and is in recovery. Indiana Department of Natural Resources officers are looking for the people or person responsible. The Barn Owl is a state endangered species with less than 50 pairs living in Indiana. The owl that was shot is being treated at the Dwight ‘R’ Chamberlain Raptor Center in Henry Lake. Anyone with information is asked to contact DNR immediately.

