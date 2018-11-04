Home Indiana Barack Obama Visits Indiana To Rally Voters November 4th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Former President Barack Obama visits Gary, Indiana on Sunday to headline a campaign rally for Senator Joe Donnelly.

Mr. Obama was trying to drum up support for the Democrats, he is also encouraging voters to get to the polls on Tuesday, November 6th. Donnelly is considered a moderate democrat. He is in a tight re-election race against Republican Businessman Mike Braun. Mr. Obama stressed the importance of this selection.

Obama stated during the rally Sunday afternoon, “So if you don’t like what is going on right now, don’t just sit there…don’t just sit there and complain. Don’t get anxious and throw up you hands and say, ‘Oh, my God.’ Don’t hashtag. You need to vote. And when you early vote tomorrow, or when you vote on Tuesday for Joe Donnelly, powerful things are gonna happen.”

The Senate race in Indiana is so close, recent polls have shown both Donnelly and Braun with a slight lead.

