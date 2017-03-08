Bar Crawl AND Golf?! Double Win

Caddy Shack Bar Golf is coming to Historic West Franklin Street this Saturday!

Each hosting bar will construct fun and challenging putt-putt style holes, ranging in difficulty from easy to almost impossible.

Watch me and Tommy Mason challenge each other to a putt-off!





Team registration is $60. You will need a foursome to participate and all members will need to pre-register and agree to the event waiver.

Caddy Shack golf towels for all participants!

Prizes for the Top 3 lowest scores. And prizes for best team costumes!

