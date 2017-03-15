Home Kentucky Baptist Health Systems Plans to Layoff Almost 300 Employees March 15th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

Staff cuts are announced at Baptist Health Systems and those job cuts will impact its hospital in Madisonville.

The Louisville-based healthcare system says it is reducing staff across all its facilities in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Almost 300 employees are expected to be affected, which officials say is about 1% of its total workforce. No word yet on how many jobs could be cut at Baptist Health Madisonville. Employees will be offered severance and job placement assistance if they can not find other positions within the company.

Baptist Health Systems released a statement saying in part:

“This continues to be a time of both transformation and great uncertainty in the healthcare industry. Baptist Health is realigning its structure to best meet the needs of our patients and communities within a challenging financial environment. As part of this realignment, Baptist Health is reducing staff across our eight-market system. A total of 288 employees will be affected systemwide, or about 1 percent of the total Baptist Health workforce. This number includes 149 in System Services, primarily administrative roles located in Louisville. Employees will be offered severance and outplacement job assistance, if they are unable to fill other positions within the system.”

