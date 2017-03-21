Baptist Health CEO Steps Down

The CEO of Baptist Health stepped down Tuesday, less than a week after 288 positions were eliminated.

Steve Hanson served four years as CEO. He gave no explanation for his departure.

The Baptist Health System is made up of nine hospitals as well as urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, and home care and physical therapy clinics.

Two veteran executives have been appointed to provided shared executive leadership.

Baptist Health has started a nationwide search for someone to fill the CEO position.

