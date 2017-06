Home Indiana Banner At Youth Sports Complex in Jasper Vandalized June 4th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Jasper Police Department needs your help to find who is responsible for vandalizing a banner at the Youth Sports Complex.

Police say the banner hanging at the Babe Ruth Field was cut. They think it happened sometime Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police. There is a $500 dollar reward if the information leads to an arrest or conviction.

