Kentucky Bank Robbery and Homicide Appear to be Connected October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Authorities are investigating an Ohio County bank robbery that appears to be linked to a murder investigation in Grayson County.

While police have not said the two incidents are connected, they are searching for Robert Carter, who is a suspect in both the robbery and murder investigation.

Investigators say Carter went into Commonwealth Bank in Fordsville, brandished a pistol, and demanded cash. They say the teller complied, and Carter fled the scene in a black Chevy pickup with an unknown white man, heading east on KY 54. The license plate on the truck is 992RTW.

KSP is also looking for Carter and Johnny Haynes in connection with a murder investigation in Grayson County. Police say the men are considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911.

