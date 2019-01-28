Bang Bang Ballistics: Wear Your Weaponry

I got this bracelet as a gift at Christmas, and ever since then I’ve fielded compliments and questions.

Everyone notices the gorgeous, eye-catching piece, but what they don’t see, until I tell them what it’s made of, is that this is an example of up-cycling at its’ finest!

We’re meeting the artist for a look at why she was inspired to make this amazing memory piece.





Ever wonder what happens to spent rounds?

Seems like a big waste of metal, right?

One local artist is taking that trash and turning it into treasure!

Combat veteran and jeweler, Shanna Rodenberg, returned home from war feeling depressed and without purpose.

I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2004-2005, and when I got home I just didn’t really know what to do with myself.

I was really lost, and having all that military structure, and then all of a sudden not having it…it was just devastating to me.

So, it took me a long time to really cope with being a Civilian again, and how to be a Civilian again.

But when someone handed her a shell casing from a fallen comrade’s funeral, she wanted to more with it than just lose it in a drawer.

I lost 4 of my good friends in Afghanistan when I was there.

When I got home, I went to visit their families and one of the Moms gave me a shell casing from their funeral; from their 21 gun salute.

And so I kept that shell casing with me and was constantly looking at it and wondering, ‘What can I do with this to make it a memory piece,’ to honor the Soldier.

So then that got me thinking about 21 gun salute shells in general, and how many families have them in drawers or tucked in a flag; and they don’t really do anything with them.

I wanted to create something memorable, a piece that could be passed down through the family, or just to be there to honor their loved one and soldier for everything they did for us and our country; and just to turn that into something beautiful.

And now it’s evolved into something much bigger!

Starting out with the 21 gun salutes and those memorial pieces, it evolved into different categories, as far as hunters and their first buck and saving their shell casing from that and making that a memory.

Also our Police Officers, and their wives and families. It evolved into creating a piece to preserve a memory.

It’s given me a purpose again, and a way to be creative and express myself.

And bonus!

These rounds live another day, outside of the dump, and won’t ever hurt anyone.

You can find Shanna and her creations online as “Bang Bang Ballistics“.

As you could see, she has tons of upcycled weaponry items for men and women!

