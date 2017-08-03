Bands Playing At HydroFest Have Been Announced

The bands, playing at HydroFest this year, have been announced. The Nashville band The Cold Stares and the Midwest band Calabash will be performing Friday, September 1st. It will be at the outdoor beer garden set up at the Tropicana Events Plaza.

Wristbands are $10 to get into the concerts, but you must be 21 and older for the concerts. The concerts run from 6 p.m. to Midnight.

HydroFest is a three-day event will host the American Power Boat Association’s Eastern Divisional Championships on Saturday, September 2nd and North American Championships on Sunday, September 3rd for 14 classes of Inboard Boats.

Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit Evansville HydroFest.

