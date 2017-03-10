44News | Evansville, IN

So Where Is the Band of Heavier Snowfall Setting Up? Will the Significant Nor’Easter Affect Us at All?

March 10th, 2017 Weather Blog

It still looks like the band of heavier snowfall will not set up here.  Model data suggests it will be southwest of St. Louis to Tennessee & even northern Arkansas.

Here, less than 1″ will do for much of the area with the best potential of 1″ or a bit more in our southern & far southwestern areas.  I took southern Muhlenberg County out of the 2-4″ as that heavier snowfall falls farther south.

The major Nor’Easter for early next week has the potential to produce the heaviest March snowfall in eastern Massachusetts since the record-breaking March 1960 blizzard.  We shall see, but it will spin snow flurries & snow showers into our area Tuesday with strong north to northeast winds.

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

