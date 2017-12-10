Home Kentucky Henderson Balmoral and Pebble Creek Residents Deal With Coyote Problem December 10th, 2017 Melanie Zayas Henderson, Kentucky

Wildlife experts and community members in Kentucky are working to limit further encounters with coyotes. Officials and residents alike are attempting to avoid those wildlife encounters that could potentially put their lives and pets in danger. There are a few tips to help keep those furry friends safe and away from approaching coyotes this winter season.

Due to reports of recent deaths of family pets, residents are doing their best to avoid conflicts with coyotes. Balmoral resident, Vickie Schmelzer says, “We are definitely a little scared we are taking a real good close look on our animals and stuff out here and we don’t let our animals run loose.”

Even though the winter can bring out packs during the darkest hours, Henderson residents are encouraged to keep their pets on leashes during the daylight. Schmelzer says neighbors have dealt with losses involving their pets, resulting from coyote encounters. She says “The neighbors have told me that there have been some dogs that have been killed here in Balmoral so everyone is holding onto their animals close.”

The owner of Henderson Wildlife Animal Control, John Zahn says they trap coyotes using a foothold trap, then place them elsewhere. Most of the trapping takes place in the fields and woodlands surrounding Balmoral and Pebble Creek areas to ensure neighborhood safety. Zahn mentions the common misconception of foothold traps is physical endangerment to coyotes.

He advises Henderson residents to continue keeping their pets on leashes to avoid dangerous encounters. Some common tips residents can use to keep family pets safe include feeding pets indoors, refraining from giving coyotes food, making sure all trash cans are secure, install motion sensitive lighting in backyards and staying calm in the presence of a coyote. If threatened, always call local police.

