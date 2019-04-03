Balloon Release Remembers Chloe Abdikadir, a Victim of Domestic Violence

Friends and family are coming together tonight to remember Chloe Abdikadir.

Chloe was killed in Henderson last month, and authorities believe her husband is responsible.

Purple balloons were released at the four freedoms monument in Evansville. Organizers say the balloons are a way for friends and family to remember Chloe, and to bring awareness to domestic violence.

A prayer was also shared before hearing from a domestic violence survivor, and a staff member from the Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

Chloe’s family says she was loved by so many people.

“She had a great life and it was taken way too soon. And we just want to bring domestic violence out you know that it is a silent killer,” says Chloe’s Aunt Darrlyne Cramer.

The family says funeral services for Chloe are being held at sunset memorial funeral home.

