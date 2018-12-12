Balloon Release Held For Henderson County High School Student

A celebration of life was held at Henderson County High School to remember In’Darius “Indoe” Walker.

“He was just a great dude. I miss him,” says Daymian Dixon, Henderson County High School junior.

“He’s that guy that everyone wanted to be around and everybody wanted to hang out with and having the time of his life,” says Zach Ligon, Henderson County High School junior.

Balloons were released in his honor outside the school Wednesday. Walker’s basketball coach says Indoe’s love for others and life will leave a lasting impact on the community.

“This ceremony was, I think it spoke to who Indoe was,” says Tyler Smithhart, Henderson County head coach. “First of all the number of people that showed up shows you just how many different lives Indoe touched.”

“It just sends a message up to Indoe that was still thinking about him and that we want him to know,” says Wes Owen, Henderson County High School junior.

Walker was a Henderson County High School junior and boys Basketball player. Walker died of cancer on Monday.

“I think he just wants to be remembered as himself,” says Luke Fulkerson, Henderson County High School junior. “This goofy guy who always had a smile on his face.”

“He was just like, every day, he just fought for everything. He was just an encouraging person and just kept everybody on their feet and everything,” says Zack Green, Henderson County High School junior.

And those who knew Indoe say they are blessed as a community to have had him as a part of it.

“We’re really going to miss Indoe and we are going to try and honor his legacy every time we walk into the school by taking care of each other, by loving each other, and by bringing this positive self-less attitude and energy that Indoe brought into it every day,” says Smithhart.

Visitation and funeral services for In’Darius will be held this Saturday. He leaves behind his mother and two siblings.

