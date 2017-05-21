Balloon Release for Evansville Woman

Crowds gathered at Harrison High School in honor of Allie Tenbarge. Allie was found dead in Tennessee last month, but on Sunday friends and family were invited to remember the fallen mom-to-be.

Pink and purple balloons were released to remember a girl remembers as outgoing and an animal enthusiast. While those two are her favorite colors, some carried blue balloons in honor of her to be born son Parker, who would’ve been due just a few day ago.

Friends and family took to the podium to recollect their favorite memories with Allie. They remembered her loving smile, and outgoing personality.

Comments

comments