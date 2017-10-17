Home Indiana Ball State Partners With Old National Bank For 2017 Hoosier Survey October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Ball State is partnering with Old National Bank to bring public opinion to the forefront with the annual Hoosier Survey.

On the survey, Hoosiers will be asked about their top priorities for their local communities and the quality of key local government services.

Participants will also be asked about top-level public officials (including Gov. Eric Holcomb and Pres. Donald Trump), Sunday alcohol sales, hate crimes legislation, the recently enacted gas tax increase and several other issues.

The survey results will give lawmakers, citizens, and the media a better idea of what current issues are impacting the state and nation.

The Hoosier Survey have been conducted annually by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs since 2008.

