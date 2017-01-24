Ball State Has A New President

Ball State University has a new president. The school’s Board of Trustees selected Geoffrey Mearns as the institutions 17th president. Before being selected as Ball State’s president, Mearns spent more than four years as the president of Northern Kentucky University. Before his role at Northern Kentucky, he served as provost at Cleveland State University, leading CSU’s reaccreditation efforts.

Mearns spent nearly 20 years as an attorney, including serving as special attorney to the U.S. attorney general in the prosecution of Oaklahoma City bombing accomplice Terry Nichols. He joined the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University in 2005 as dean of the college and professor of law.

Mearns plans to meet with Ball State’s deans and faculty members, students and staff, and to connect with alumni, donors and friends in an effort to hear about the new initiatives currently underway and to help support those efforts.

