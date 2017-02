Home Indiana Ball State Gains New President in May February 16th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Former president of Northern Kentucky University, Geoffrey Mearns, takes office as president of Ball State May 15th.

Board chairman, Rick Hall, says Ball State leaders are enthused for the arrival of their new president as the university prepares for its centennial next year.

Mearns is replacing former president, Paul Ferguson, after his resignation in January of 2016.

Comments

comments