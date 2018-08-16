Home Indiana Ball State board to drop Papa John’s name from building August 16th, 2018 MacLeod Hageman Indiana

The Ball State University Board of Trustees is working to distance the school from former Papa John’s CEO, John Schnatter.

Schnatter went to school at Ball State, and school officials say they didn’t have any plans to drop his name from one of their buildings after he was accused of using a racial slur.

However, the school has since changed course.

Our CBS/Fox affiliate station in Indianapolis first reported the story, and you can read the school’s full response here.

Comments

comments