Ball Sate Tuition Increases By 1.25% For In-State Undergraduates

Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana announced plans to increase tuition.

It will go up by $355 for the next school year and then $369 the year after.

Friday, Ball State University announced a tuition hike but it’s the smallest increase in almost 40 years.

The board approved a 1.25% increase for in-state undergraduates.

The board also approved a 2% increase in the salary funding pool for faculty and professional employees.

Ball State’s tuition increase compares with a $10 reduction in tuitions and fee approved by the Purdue University Trustees last week.

