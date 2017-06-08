Ball Sate Tuition Increases By 1.25% For In-State Undergraduates
Thursday, the University of Southern Indiana announced plans to increase tuition.
It will go up by $355 for the next school year and then $369 the year after.
Friday, Ball State University announced a tuition hike but it’s the smallest increase in almost 40 years.
The board approved a 1.25% increase for in-state undergraduates.
The board also approved a 2% increase in the salary funding pool for faculty and professional employees.
Ball State’s tuition increase compares with a $10 reduction in tuitions and fee approved by the Purdue University Trustees last week.