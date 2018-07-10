Home Indiana Ball Jars Will No Longer Be Made In Muncie, Indiana July 10th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Ball jars are a staple of Muncie, Indiana’s history. These iconic mason jars are even the driving force and inspiration behind Ball State University in Muncie. But the facility that produces those jars is closing, and the jars will no longer be made in the Hoosier state.

Newell Brands owns the Ball jar company and announced plans to close the factory in the summer of 2019. The company plans to move operations to Columbus, Ohio.

The production facility in Muncie first opened in 1888 by the Ball brothers, who came from Buffalo, New York. The brothers purchased what as Eastern Indiana Normal School and that later became Ball State University.

Newell Brand officials say there were many factors that played into the decision to move. They say the Muncie facility is in need of major upgrades and improvements to keep operating.

There are about 100 employees at the Indiana facility.

Comments

comments