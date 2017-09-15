Home Indiana Bald Men Perceived to be More Dominant According to Study September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Men may not want to stress about losing their hair as it might make them appear more dominant. University of Pennsylvania Researchers found bald men are viewed as more confident, dominant and taller than men with hair.

However, in terms of attractiveness, the bald men didn’t fare quite as well. They got a significantly lower rating that their thick-haired counterparts.

The study also found that bald men were mistaken to be four years older than they actually were.

Researchers say instead of stressing about losing your hair, bald men should shave it all off and finish what mother nature started.

