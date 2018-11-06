Home Indiana Balanced Budget Amendment Passes in Indiana November 6th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

Hoosier voters approve an amendment to the Indiana state constitution. Voters could answer “yes” or “no” to question 1, over whether the General Assembly should be required to adopt a balanced budget.

The amendment will require the General Assembly to agree upon a balanced budget, unless a super majority votes to suspend the requirement. This also means lawmakers cannot approve state spending that exceeds revenue estimates during a budget cycle.

The amendment will go into effect for the next two-year cycle, which runs from July 1, 2019 until June 30, 2021.

The amendment cleared the General Assembly two separate times after Vice President and former Indiana Governor Mike Pence first proposed the change in the 2015 State of the State address.

Here’s a look at the question, as it appeared on the ballot:

“Shall Article 10, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to require the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets for state government that do not exceed estimated revenues unless a super majority of two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the members of the Senate vote to suspend the requirement?”

Comments

comments