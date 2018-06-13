“Bake-In” Occurs at Morganfield Residence

A Morganfield resident returned home from work to find her house had been broken into by four individuals.

The suspects allegedly had baked a cake and were preparing to eat ice cream at the victims house, but fled once she returned home.

She was able to identify two of the suspects as Jeremiah Garib and Xavion R. Elkins as she entered through the back door.

Garib left his shirt and what is believed to be his cell phone at the residence when the group ran. Also left behind was Marijuana residue, and the victim reported that it smelled like they had been smoking in the house as well.

It was later found that Garib had stolen a pair of shoes from the residence, and left the ones he had been wearing behind.

Police went back to the scene where he initially contacted Garib and Elkins and found a bag of Marijuana with 10.1 grams in individually wrapped baggies, which indicates trafficking.

The remaining 2 suspects are known to be juveniles and further charges are pending in juvenile court.

Both Garib and Elkins are lodged in the Union County Jail.

