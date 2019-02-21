Bail Set at $100K for Smollett

Bail is set at $100,000 for Empire actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett was arrested on suspicion of filing a false police report more than three weeks after the Empire actor claimed he was the victim of a hate crime.

He faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct.

Police say the actor is in custody of detectives after surrendering to Chicago Police.

He’s being held separately from other detainees, which is typical for high-profile detainees.

Under Illinois law, filing a false police report is punishable by one to three years.

This story has received attention around the nation and even here closer to home where Indiana lawmakers are discussing a Hate Crimes Bill in the legislature.

President Donald Trump has even commented on the matter, saying, “. @ JussieSmollett – what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? # MAGA”

