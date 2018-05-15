Home Kentucky Bacon, Blues, & Big Stories Festival Coming to Madisonville May 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Madisonville has announced plans to host the first-ever Bacon, Blues, and Big Stories Festival. It’s set for October 19th and 20th at Mahr Park. The family-friendly event looks to draw bacon lovers, blues fans and performing arts followers from near and far.

On Oct. 19th expect performances by blues artists Samantha Fish, Alonzo Pennington; Michael Goff, and others, food vendors, and a beer garden. On Oct. 20, blues artist such as Jonny Lang Boscoe France and others will be performing.

The festival will also include a beer garden, kayak rentals, a ‘Piglets Party’ just for the kids, a Racin’ Bacon 5k, storytelling performances by other professional storytellers.

For more information about the festival, visit City of Madisonville.

