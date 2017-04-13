Backstage with Locksmith

I told you about the Locksmith show last weekend; and the day of the show, it was trending all over Facebook.

If you haven’t heard of this up and coming lyricist, here’s your chance.

He’s a West Coast Producer and Rapper that has been featured on MTV several times, and his latest video “Agenda” dropped on BET in February.

Where did it all begin?

I had a sister, an older sister, who was a rapper, an emcee. I definitely watched her, as a little kid, write lyrics. I watched her open up and do shows.

I guess that soaked into my consciousness, my psyche, because here I am now; but at the time, I didn’t think that.

And then, later on, when I got into High School, I started really getting into stuff like NAS and Eminem and Jay-Z…you know once I was able to make up my own mind of what I liked. And that’s when I was like, “Hey, I want to try this”.

Often described as a “true lyricist”, how does he see his music?

I think a great lyricist is a great songwriter. To me the great lyricist may not always be the guys with the trickiest words, but they may be the ones that can touch you with a song; put a song together in a way that you can identify with it. So that’s honestly always been my goal, to be able to reach as many people as possible, to make you relate to me and I can relate to you.

Locksmith has had some really big wins lately, like an appearance os Sirius’ Shade 45, but he’s still a firmly grounded artist.

Honestly, the point that I’m in my career, I feel like every day now something new is happening. Like, this is my first time in Evansville, Indiana.

So this is my first time performing in the Midwest. You know, I just released my third album that I released completely independent, on my own label.

Like, these are all milestones. Every day that I’m able to do this for a living is a milestone.

So what’s his next step?

I feel like I haven’t even taken my first step yet. Because there’s so much that I want to do, there’s so many people that I haven’t reached. When I get to my first step, I’ll tell you what my next step is.

