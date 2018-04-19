Backstage with In This Moment

They’re a female fronted American Metal band that’s so popular that when they came to the Victory Theatre, every seat was taken!

We’re going backstage with members of In This Moment for an exclusive look at their rise to popularity and making the jump from opener to headliner.

Female fronted Metal band, In This Moment, formed in 2005, and despite the rapid and repeat band member turnover, managed to create an enormous fan base!

And now, they’ve finally created the magic metal formula.

Chris Howorth: I think this is a very cohesive group and a lot of the guys have been with us over 5 years now.

Maria Brink: But we’re always evolving!

I do not stay complacent very easy, I like change.

I don’t want to change members, but I’m somebody that just loves to evolve and flow and take things to a new level; so I always welcome just whatever it is that’s gonna bring change and movement.

Chris: We’re not afraid of change.

GRETCHIN: Although extremely popular from the start, in this moment started to come into their own around 2011.

Maria: We like to say we went from a girl to a woman, figuring out ourselves, from a boy to a man…

Chris: A man to a man.

A man to a MAN.

Maria: But I think our “Blood” album is our first album where we started finding some sort of our own identity.

When you listen to that album, and us, where you can tell we started finding this kind of empowerment, and kind of defining ourselves.

GRETCHIN: And now they’ve moved from opening act to the main event.

Maria: This last album cycle that we’ve been on has kind of been the first time where we’ve been able to be a Headliner for really big places that we just always dreamed of being in.

You know, 4000 seaters, 5000 seaters, and being able to be the Headliner on those shows for us I think was one of our probably biggest accomplishments that we’ve ever gotten.

We also got a gold album for the first time, so I think this past year has been a big year for us.

Chris: It’s been a pretty good year!

Sometimes when you’re in the middle of it, it’s hard to appreciate that it’s happening.

GRETCHIN: Historically, there aren’t many female fronted Metal bands, and when there are they don’t garner much attention, what’s the secret here?

Maria: You just have to be yourself.

I think it all comes down to the same qualities: honesty, truth, right?

Chris: Of course!

GRETCHIN: One thing that will never change, in this moment will always change.

Maria: We’re still always changing, loving that evolution and trying new things.

Your next chance to catch In This Moment is May 8th in Indy, where they’re opening for Halestorm!



