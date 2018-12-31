Backstage With Halestorm!

There’s no stopping Lzzy Hale and Halestorm.

The band’s fourth full-length album, Vicious, was well-received by fans and critics.

The single “Uncomfortable” earned Halestorm their 2nd Grammy nomination for best rock song and the band’s world tour was a huge success!

And when they packed Old National Events Plaza, we went backstage for an exclusive interview about making it as a rock star and if success has changed this band.





Formed in 1997 by teenagers Elizabeth Hale, and brother Arejay, Halestorm has gone from their parents’ living room to arenas worldwide!

Joe: I remember when we decided that we didn’t want jobs.

So there were “electric full; band” shows, and then Lzzy and I would book acoustic shows on all the other days.

So we were doing like…

Lzzy: We were doing like 4 hour acoustic gigs every night during the week.

Joe: Yeah, like every Tuesday at this bar.

Lzzy: Corner bars, yeah.

Joe: Every Wednesday at that bar…

GRETCHIN: Front “man” Lzzy hale knew they were on to something.

Lzzy: I remember like being, ‘Okay, we’ve kind of budgeted it out, it’s gonna be a little tight but this is how we never have a normal job ever again’.

And it was kind of great because, like we’re multi-tasking because while we’re doing these acoustic gigs, we’re getting better as musicians and we’re writing songs, and we have to look at stuff and think.

So yeah, we don’t ever have to get a real job ever, like tips all the way!

Joe: $75 for 4 hours, sure!

Lzzy: Tip jar!

GRETCHIN: It’s actually kind of genius!

I mean, I’m doing what I love for a living and I made my own job up.

I got insurance!

Lzzy: I feel like it’s more of a guarantee for success if you just go all in.

Dive head first into the shark tank, and then figure it out as you’re going along because it makes you hungrier; and to me, we worked 10 times harder than we would have if we had been trying to balance a job at Best Buy or something.

Joe: There was no ‘back up plan’.

GRETCHIN: And guitarist Joe lucked into being a rock star!

Look what happens when you answer a classified ad.

Joe: That was the only ad I ever answered.

I always started my own bands and had my own thing going and I had just moved back up to Philly and I was living with my musician friends and we were going to start stuff.

I don’t know why I answered that.

It said something about being a ‘big band’…you were kind of BSing, a little bit.

Lzzy: A little bit.

Joe: Well whatever.

I went over there and heard her, auditioned, and there was a line of people auditioning…heard her sing and was like, ‘Oh, you have a really cool voice,’ and we just jammed out some

songs and I left!

She called me that night and says, ‘Hey, do you wanna come…’

Lzzy: Do you want to come jam more?

Joe: …rehearse?

Lzzy: Rehearse more?

Joe: Sure!

GRETCHIN: After touring the world, several big hits and a Grammy, Halestorm remains unchanged.

Joe: We’re just the same numbskulls we were at 20…

Lzzy: We’re not cool.

Joe: We just kind of stumbled out there and we’re just doing literally the exact same thing we were doing 15 years ago; and trying to laugh as much as we can, and play music.

People react differently around us now, and that’s been the only change.

Lzzy: Which is a good thing on one hand because it propels your whole idea and this whole goal of yours forward.

At the same time, it’s like, ‘Hey, it’s um…I’m not like…’

GRETCHIN: IT’S JUST ME.

Lzzy: ‘…it’s just me’, I swear.

You know, I didn’t get into music because I was cool, I got into music because I was not cool.

GRETCHIN: The lesson here for all of you wanna-be rock stars?

Stay humble and…dive in!

