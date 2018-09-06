Backstage With: Nappy Roots

They’re an American alternative southern rap quartet from Louisville, best known for their hit singles “Po’ Folks”, “Aw-Naw”, “Roun’ the Globe” and “Good Day”…

They were the best selling hip hop group of 2002.

Their southern fried style had the house packed and singing along at Lamasco, but before they took the stage, we caught them in the green room to talk about their new album and more, in this exclusive interview with Nappy Roots.



GRETCHIN: FRIENDS AND ROOMMATES SINCE COLLEGE, NAPPY ROOTS JUST RELEASED THEIR NEWEST PROJECT, “ANOTHER 40 AKERZ”.

AFTER OVER 20 YEARS OF MAKING MUSIC TOGETHER, WHAT KEEPS THEM IN THE STUDIO?

Fish Scales: We have to put out music, and we were hungry to do more music; and one of the main things me and Skinny agreed on is, we didn’t want to just keep doing the same thing over and over.

808 Blake: You know, “40 Akerz” was like one of my favorite projects to work on with them, just because you get to hear where they are right now.

Fish Scales: And we can’t ever go too far from what Nappy Roots stands for, but…

Skinny: “40 Akerz” and “Another 40 Akerz”, you know, both were special projects for me.

It’s the evolution of what Nappy Roots, and our whole tree as Scales said, is growing into.

GRETCHIN: WHAT DO YOU THINK THE SECRET IS TO STAYING TOGETHER FOR SO LONG?

Y’ALL HAVE BEEN FRIENDS SINCE COLLEGE.

Skinny Deville: Love, man.

Love, you know?

The ability to make money, and to love doing what you do.

Because if we weren’t making money, we wouldn’t be here talking to you.

This ain’t the “Get Along Gang”, we’re not building treehouses, we’re serious business, you know.

This is a business.

We went to school to be successful, and to be something.

GRETCHIN: AND, ENTERTAINMENT ISN’T THEIR ONLY CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY.

Fish Scales: Nappy Roots is very accessible.

If we can help, we’re there.

We’ve left our families on holidays to help people.

Cystic Fibrosis is a terrible thing that can happen to a person, and you can overcome it; and that’s what we’re a part of, overcoming that.

But, we’re down for any cause that helps humanity.

Skinny Deville: I think that’s just part of our DNA, to help out as much as we can when we can, you know?

And we’ll continue to do that.

Fish Scales: I think we’re more about giving to the people than we are about becoming famous, or anything else.

GRETCHIN: PASSIONATE ABOUT MAKING MUSIC, AND GIVING BACK, NAPPY ROOTS HAS FOUND A NEW PASSION…BEER!

Fish Scales: I always wanted to be that guy that tried different beers.

It wasn’t until we went to New Orleans on tour, and we tried some beers at one of the bars, and we realized that there are so many different flavors that you can try.

Breweries are a cool place to hang out before the show, and invite people to come out, because it’s mature…

808 Blake: And it’s communal, that’s the biggest part.

You can promote a show going to a brewery because you never know who’s going to be there, and the type of people you’re gonna meet there.

The community was very accepting of us.

GRETCHIN: OH YEAH!

EVERYBODY EMBRACED IT!

YOU GUYS, I MEAN, THE MEDIA WENT CRAZY WHEN Y’ALL PUT OUT A BEER.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE ATLAN-TUCKY BOYS?

Skinny Deville: Hmmm.

I mean, yeah, we have some things in the works, that are coming with our beer endeavors and our tour schedule.

We’re working on some big things with a company that a lot of people use…to see movies and their TV shows whenever they want.

808 Blake: Peep that!

Skinny Deville: It’s gonna be big this Fall.

808 Blake: It’s gonna show our love for beer, it’s really gonna show how beer can bring people together.

Wherever you’re from and wherever you go, it has a weird way of bringing folks that have different opinions together.

GRETCHIN: AND MAYBE A BEHIND THE SCENES LOOK AT YOUR FRIENDSHIP?

808 Blake: Very much.

Skinny Deville: I mean, it’s front and center.

Fish Scales: Do we want that?

You can see that right now.

808 Blake: Yeah, you’re seeing it.

GRETCHIN: AND ON THAT NOTE?

CUT.

The next time you can catch Nappy Roots on tour, is in Louisville, October 19th.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments