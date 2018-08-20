Backstage with: Max Weinberg

He’s a long time member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and has been on tour lately with his own show,

his snare drum from the “Born in the USA” tour, “The Big Beat”, is on display at the Hard Rock Café in New York City.

He started up his own record label and production company in 1990 called Hard Ticket Entertainment.

Can you guess who I’m talking about yet?

Max Weinberg!

And before he took the stage at Lincoln Amphitheatre, we got an exclusive interview with this long time rock star.

The first thing you’ll notice about Max Weinberg, aside from his drum set, is his passion for performing.

Watching him wail away on his kit, Max’s enthusiasm is palpable.

So it’s not surprising to learn that within weeks of major heart surgery, he was back on the road with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

I’ve been very passionate about my drumming my whole life because it’s the thing that keeps me in touch with being a 12 year old kid.

And I did have some medical issues, and one of the ways I got over this heart surgery, which was open heart surgery, was my Manager booked a concert for me 6 months later!

And I had a date to get better by, which I did, and that was in 2010, and here we’re going stronger than ever.

And that passion is also evident when he talks about his daughter and his son, who followed his dad down the musical career path.

Well, I do have 2 children. My son is the drummer for Slipknot and my daughter’s a Journalist in Washington, D.C., for ABC News, covering Capitol Hill.

Of course they’re very individualistic individuals. I’m very proud of them!

So, basically you’re saying that you won’t quit until your arms fall off, or you just flat out drop dead on stage…

I don’t think musicians stop playing at all. I think they don’t quit, they just keep going until it becomes physically difficult for them to play.

Certainly, the mental-spiritual thing stays with you always, and I just love playing the drums!

