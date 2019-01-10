Backstage With Lzzy Hale

She’s the biggest female front “man” in rock, and sells out arenas all over the world.

When she stopped into Evansville, we headed backstage for this 44News exclusive interview with long time rocker, Lzzy Hale.

Lzzy: Evansville, this is not just entertainment, we all need to be here tonight.

Evansville…you are the fire!



GRETCHIN: It might be hard to contemplate, but even the biggest female “front man” of the last decade has a tough time believing in herself.

I think that it’s something that everybody goes through, and there is this misconception that, you know, okay so I’ve been in this band for 21 years, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do; literally, this is the definition of ‘living the dream’.

I’m doing what I love with the people I love: my little brother, Joe and Josh.

We won a Grammy…lots of success, all of that, and there’s this misconception that like, ‘Oh, now everything is wonderful!’, no.

You still have all those same little that went through your head when you were a kid, just now you’re an adult dealing with adult life.

So yeah, I dip in and out, and I’ll tell you something I realized again, relearned again in the past couple years…just how much I need music to help me get through those things.

So, in my songs, it’s a very true reflection of, ‘This is how I’m dealing with it, this is how I’m getting my mojo back, my confidence back is through this song,’ you know.

And then you’re able to walk out onstage and be like, ‘Hell, yeah!’

Even though she knew what she wanted from a very young age.

It was literally like a light-switch went on.

All of the sudden it was like, ‘Oh…this is what I’m going to do for the rest of my life. How do I figure out how to do this every single day for the rest of my life?’, and it was when I was 13 and little bro was 10.

And even after selling out arena after arena, she’s still trying to one up herself.

You’ve gotta keep your eye on that North Star, man. Whatever that thing is…you know, that same fire that lit somehow when you were a kid.

You’re always just kind of reaching for it, you never really get it.

We keep calling it, ‘chasing the dragon’ because you never really catch that dragon.

But it’s great! I fell in love with the chase of it.

There’s never going to be any destination, you keep ticking stuff off the Bucket List and keep adding more things to the top.

Sometimes, it’s not just about the music…it can be about the person…

Fan 1: It’s my 2nd time seeing you, Lzzy.

You are freaking amazing!

I cannot wait for this concert.

Drew: Drove 3 hours for it.

Fan1: Drove 3 hours for this.

Fan 2: Love you Lzzy!

Fan 3: Hey Lzzy, love ya girl, thanks for being you.

Fan 4: Hi, Lzzy!

You rock!

Fan 5: Halestorm rocks!

GRETCHIN: …And what they inspire.

