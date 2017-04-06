Backstage with Journey’s Neal Schon!

Journey rocked a packed house at the Ford Center this past weekend, and while you were enjoying headliner Asia, I was backstage with Neal Schon to talk about

Journey, their changing audience, and being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

So, what’s it like to be responsible for an entire country’s “Go To Karaoke Anthem”?

I think that there could be a downside…people just get sick of it because they hear it too much. Apparently they haven’t gotten sick of it yet.

They’ve attracted younger fans, thanks in part to their songs being featured on the hit TV show “Glee”.



I was skeptical and it turned out to be really, really great because it just opened up and broadened our audience that much more. And we have definitely three, but sometimes four, generations of fans out there. Our audiences are very mixed, age wise, and that’s very cool to see, you know? That means that we’ve got a few years left.

Journey is being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and performing during the ceremonies…how cool is that?!

In some respects, I wish I was just going on to play some Blues guitar with Buddy Guy or Jeff Beck, you know because there’s something that’s really real and raw about that. And with our songs, I think that they’re better when we play live, when we do the special things we do to make them different.

And what does he have to say about the rumors that Steve Perry will be joining the band for the ceremony?

….

