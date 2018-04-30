He’s one of The Bob and Tom Show hosts, he’s been named Best Male Comedian, and he’s giving us an exclusive interview!

We’re backstage with Josh Arnold to talk about his life before comedy, being in the public eye, and his favorite singer…you’ll recognize her.

It may seem that Josh Arnold was always a comedian, but before he joined The Bob and Tom Show, he had a very different career, as an English teacher…in South Korea!

I taught English right smack dab in the center of South Korea, it was terrific! I taught from Kindergarten up to 12th grade, and they were just so sweet and so funny, I really do miss them.

When he made the jump from teaching to hosting a radio show…his life, and weight, became a little less private.

Because the show is so personal, I mean people get to know us for 4 hours every morning, and they get to know quite a bit about us, they tend to get a little more…personal about things. We’ll all joke about my weight, so people feel comfortable coming up and just going, ‘Hey, fattie, what’s going on?!’, it’s like oh my gosh… And at first, I get kinda defensive, and then I go, ‘Oh no, wait a minute, that’s how they hear us talk to each other’.

Co-hosting a nationally syndicated radio show is a big deal, a dream job, so now that Josh landed it?

I still, at times, feel like an impostor. Because I grew up in the St. Louis area, and ‘Bob and Tom’ was syndicated there, and I would buy all the CDs, I was a huge fan! And when I started doing standup, my goal was to be a guest on The Bob and Tom Show, and to make them laugh. It wasn’t to get on The Tonight Show, or to get on Letterman, although those were other goals.

And even though he’s become a celebrity in his own right, he’s still humble enough to gush over another one.

Gretchin: I was watching a video where you said how you liked “In This Moment”.

Josh: Yes!

GRETCHIN: I just interviewed Maria.

Josh: No way!

GRETCHIN: Yeah!

She’s super cool!

Josh: She’s just all about positivity, I love her!

And her music is just so awesome!

You can hear Josh on The Bob and Tom Show, weekday mornings on 103.1.

