He’s a regular on The Bob and Tom Show, has written jokes for such big names as Bette Midler and Jay Leno, you may have seen him on Showtime or Sirius, and now we’re going backstage with Costaki Economopoulos for an exclusive interview!

Florida native Constantinos Christos Vassilis Economopoulos, or Costaki, as he’s known, has teasingly been billed as “the biggest name in comedy”.

I grew up in Georgia with the name Costaki Economopoulos, ad my first job was on a construction site, so I got a whole lot of those, ‘Why don’t you run those 2x4s down there, Kawasaki…Econolodge?’…

And he says growing up with that name wasn’t always easy.

GRETCHIN: Your parents never wanted you to have a personalized bike plate did they?

Costaki: No, and I never did!

GRETCHIN: Me either!

And that hasn’t changed.



It’s an issue! We have a baby on the way, and we’re trying to come up with a name that’s not a problem at a party.

We like the idea of a name that’s different, and maybe a little unusual, but you don’t want it to be like, ‘What?’, and then they have to lean in; and then it’s a thing every time you’re introduced.

Costaki loves being a father to his Ava, and the little one on the way, but his first love was always comedy.

From the beginning, I listened to George Carlin’s albums, and Robin Williams and Bobcat Goldthwaite…I just loved the simple form of it.

It’s not complicated, but it’s concise and it’s concentrated.

Costaki’s brand of straightforward “brace for it, this is your life too,” comedy, is what’s kept him at the top of the standup game.

I’m an idea driven comic. There’s no juggling or ventriloquism or impressions or anything; it’s stuff that bothers me. It’s stories about my wife and my kids and my family.

My act has gotten a lot more personal the last few years.

Costaki: She said to me, ‘You’re the sexiest man alive!’, which is a ridiculously nice thing to say to a person, not true but I’ll take it!

I should have said, Thanks!’, you know what I went with?

‘Alive?!”

And growing his family and touring is a juggling game that this comedian takes seriously.

Being a comedian is such a cowboy kind of life…you know, building a nice, safe place for a person to develop is the opposite of what it is to be a comic.

Costaki: That should be a good angle…how many chins do you get with that angle?

GRETCHIN: YOU LOOK GOOD!

