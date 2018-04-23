Backstage With: Colt Ford

He’s an American Country rapper, singer, songwriter who’s charted six times and co-wrote “Dirt Road Anthem”, and when he sold out KC’s Time Out Lounge…we hopped on the tour bus for an exclusive interview.

Meet Colt Ford.

With six albums, and a nomination for Vocal Event of the Year, Colt Ford has become a Country Music force to be reckoned with.

Fan: He meant a lot to my son, Brandon Blackford, he was killed 3 years ago and Colt reached out to us and sent us a video, and we’re here to let him know that meant a lot to us.

But before he was rocking out on stage, he was teeing off on the courses.

What the heck?!

It’s true. Most people think male model…obviously when they see me but nah, it’s a true story. I played Professional Golf for a living and was able to pay the bills for about ten years doing that. I had golf and baseball scholarships when I was coming out of High School, and I ended up choosing golf because I knew I could play it professionally. I did that for a while, but I never could stop fooling with music. This is right where I’m supposed to be right now.

Colt Ford burst onto the Nashville music scene with a bang, so when he couldn’t land a well deserved label offer?

He created his own label, Average Joe’s Entertainment.

When we started working on my record, my best friend Shannon Houchins, who’s the CEO of the label, had been and done a lot of other things in music, when we started trying to do my project, Nashville was somewhat scared to death of me. They loved it, but didn’t know what to do, so we just had to start our own label; so I reached out to another buddy of mine. I knew Shannon could run it, I could be the artist and another buddy of mine, Zach McLeroy the founder of Zaxby’s it’s a chicken finger place, I don’t know if y’all have those up here or not. So Zach started that company, and he said, ‘Well, what does it take?’, and we gave him all the info, and he was like, Alright, I’m in!’, so here we are 10 years later.

38 years old when his first album was released, Colt Ford was late to the Country Music singer game, but he says that might have been a good thing.

I think in a lot of ways that being older when I got started, or I got my break, was good because I didn’t fall for a bunch of dumb things, I didn’t get caught up in a bunch of things that younger artists can get caught up in just thinking it will never end, and you know, a little excess of too many things that are being thrown at you.

From golfer, to Country Star, to co-founder of a record label, where does Colt go from here?

I don’t know. I can tell you where I’ve been! I’m gonna go as far as the music will take me, I chase the music. I love it, I love writing, I love performing, I love being on stage. I’ve told them many a times that I’ll probably give out before I give up.



Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments