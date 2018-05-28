Backstage with Broken Lizard’s Erik Stolhanske

He’s part of the celebrated comedy group, Broken Lizard, and best known for his role as “Rabbit” the rookie in Super Troopers one and two, and he visited Evansville on a comedy slash storytelling tour!

We’re headed to Erik Stolhanske’s green room for an exclusive face to face interview about his films and fielding off fans yelling things like, “You’re not Mexican?”.

GRETCHIN: Best known as “Rabbit” in Super Troopers one and two…

Thorny: Finish it up!

Rabbit: (sighs and chugs)

GRETCHIN: Erik Stolhanske is just one of 5 members of the comedy troupe known as “Broken Lizard”.

Erik: We were put together as a boy band in Southern Florida.

We were all attending different high schools in the region, and one guy came, creepy guy, he was trolling hotels and found all of us and put us together.

GRETCHIN: That’s not the truth.

Erik: That’s not the truth at all.

We all went to college together!

We were friends in college.

Jay had done Improv Olympics in Chicago and he wanted to form a comedy group at Colgate, and he got together a bunch of friends who he thought were funny, and formed a comedy group back in college that was called ‘Charred Goose Beak’; and then when we moved to New York City, we changed the name to ‘Broken Lizard’, and here we are a couple years later, we like to say.

We all were brainstorming on a name for a week, and put a list of names together.

We settled on ‘Chocolate Speedo’, and then ‘4 Whiteys and an Injun’.

Jay was going to the printing press, and realized, ‘Wow, this might be our name forever,’ and he unilaterally just changed the name to ‘Broken Lizard’, without asking any of us even after we had brainstormed for a week.

He just came back from the printing press and said, ‘Our name’s now Broken Lizard’.

GRETCHIN: What did you say?

Erik: Uh, I guess we’re ‘Broken Lizard’!

Because we had a show that night and he had made these postcards that we had to hand out, and he had paid for them so…he paid for the postcards, so he got to choose the name.

GRETCHIN: I guess that’s how that works!



With an estimated budget of just about 12 thousand dollars, “Broken Lizard” hit it big with “Super Troopers”.

Erik: Well, it took a long time, you know.

The movie came out, it had modest box office success, but then people started kind of discovering it on DVD.

I think people would see it, kind of watch and say, ‘Hey, you have to watch this film!’.

Really started feeling, anywhere in public, that people had even seen it.

So, it wasn’t an overnight success…at all.

We’d be out, and someone would yell to you like, ‘Hey, bear lover!’ or ‘Farva’s number one!’, you know, you start hearing these things; and so you realize that it was starting to catch on, and it became kind of a cult classic.

GRETCHIN: The fact that it’s so quotable!

Erik: Right.

GRETCHIN: I mean, is that a normal thing that people just yell out quotes like, “Liter of cola, I want a liter of cola!”

Erik: Yes.

All the time!

And you don’t really know how to respond to it!

You’re like, ‘Thank you!’, there’s no real response to a yelling of a quote, except for like, ‘Thanks!’.

GRETCHIN: But it makes you feel good that your movie is…

Erik: Yes!

It’s great!

GRETCHIN: Yeah, your movie is so quotable!

Erik: It’s amazing!

It’s fun because we’re the writers, right?

Because if you’re not the writers you’re just saying it .

It’s different than the fact that you kind of came up with the joke and wrote it, which makes you feel great.

We’ll have more from Erik Stolhanske, coming soon…I wasn’t about to waste any of my time with him! #StayTuned

