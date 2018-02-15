44News | Evansville, IN

Backpacks Searched At North Middle After Social Media Threats

February 15th, 2018 Henderson, Kentucky

Students backpacks have been searched at North Middle School after there were threats about the school on social media. As a precaution, extra officers are at North Middle School today.

All of the students backpacks were searched by school personnel when they entered the building.

Police are working closely with school administration. This is an ongoing investigation.

The safety of all Henderson County students and staff is a priority for the school system and the Henderson Police Department.

