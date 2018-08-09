Home Indiana Backlash Over University’s Decision to Not Remove Papa John’s Founder’s Name August 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Ball State University say they have received emails from 500 people in relation to their decision to support Papa John’s Founder John Schnatter.

Schnatter, a Ball State graduate, has stepped down as chairman from Papa John’s following controversy over his use of a racial slur. Last week, Ball State trustees voted to keep his name on one of the campus’s buildings.

This decision to support Schnatter has been met with backlash. An online petition has been started asking trustees to reverse their decision. The petition has received over 2,500 signatures in support of removing Schnatter’s name.

Schnatter has since apologized for using the racial slur that Forbes reports occurred during a media training conference call. Schnatter says it was taken out of context.

