Home Indiana Evansville Back to School Mass Held at Mater Dei High School August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A mass celebrating the 2018-2019 school year was held today by the Diocese of Evansville at Mater Dei High School.

The back to school mass is a way for teachers from all over the Diocese to come together before the school year starts. 450 teachers and principals, who’s mission it is to inform children of the catholic faith while giving them a proper education, were in attendance of the mass.

Dr. Thomas W. Burnford, D.Min, President and CEO of the National Catholic Education Association, spoke to the educators before the mass began.

The event included the announcement of the annual Catholic Educator Innovative Awards, which honor highly deserving Catholic educators.



Comments

comments