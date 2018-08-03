Home Indiana Evansville Back To School Days at the Downtown Evansville Farmers Market August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Grade School kids can pick up school supplies for free with Back To School Days at the Downtown Evansville Farmers Market on August 3rd.

Families can shop the market for fresh picked vegetables and fruits, artisan crafts, and take home fresh baked pastries, barbecue, honey, fresh flowers, homemade ice cream, fudge, jellies, and fresh meats.

The newest addition to the market is the Romain Cross Pointe Auto Park. This dealership represents Buick, GMC, and Cadillac with information on the newest brands of autos.

Located on 3rd, 4th, and Bond Street in Evansville, the Farmers Market has something for all ages and is open from 8:00AM to 1:00PM.

