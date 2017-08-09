Back to School Safety Tips For Drivers

School bus drivers started the day early, making sure everything was running and ready to go. EVSC buses run about 230 routes a day, and those buses go about 8,000 to 10,000 miles a day.

But as bus drivers do their part to keep kids safe, car drivers can also help by slowing down in schools zones and staying off the phone.

EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg said, “We got school buses, kids waiting at bus stops. We have a lot of students who still walk to school. And we have student drivers on the road.”

EVSC says you should also watch for those flashing lights and stop arms on buses.

Remember law enforcement will be patrolling school zones to make sure everyone follows the posted speed limit.

