Back to School Fashion Show on 44News This Morning

We went “Inside the Community” this morning for a back to school fashion show. Julie Zieg, with Lubberdubbers in Evansville, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder.

First up, Sydney is a pre-schooler. She wore a Beaufort Bonnet Play Dress! It’s all the rage this fall to have fruit motifs. Her dress was navy with hot pink strawberry print.

Jaxon is also a preschooler. He wore a navy, yellow, and gray plaid shorts with a navy and gray double t-shirt and navy native shoes.

Hannah is going into 2nd grade so stylish. She wore a Funtasia too, navy and white striped play dress with cherry designs. She added red leather shoes and a red hair bow to bring the outfit all together.

Clay is also a 2nd grader. He wore Appaman gray flannel plaid shorts with a gray polo shirt trimmed in yellow and yellow native shoes.

Sydney, came back with a very special outfit. She wore the most sought after Kickee Pants Day Dress. It is pink with a chocolate chip cookie motif. It’s a bamboo fabric that feels luscious. She completely adores the matching toddler blanket to snuggle up with for her afternoon nap!

Lubberdubbers is on East Virginia Street in Evansville. To watch the fashion show, click the video box below.

