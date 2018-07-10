Back to School For EVSC Students

There are just 30 days left of summer break for EVSC students. It may seem soon but the first day of school is August 8th.

If you have new or transferring students they need to be enrolled before classes start. Registration begins July 30th.

Enrollment times for this year are:

Monday, July 30th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31st from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, August 2nd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, August 3rd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, August 6rd from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For a supply list for anyone wanting to get a jump on back to school shopping, click EVSC

