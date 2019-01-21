Back Roads Remain Snow and Ice Covered in Gibson County

Many area roads remain snow and ice covered this morning which forced several schools and businesses to close.

Main roads throughout Gibson County have been plowed, but drivers need to be aware of rural roads.

Patches of ice are spread across US-41 and the toughest areas can be found on off ramps and back roads. Side roads right off of the highway have icy streets and slick spots.

44News Reporter Katelyn Perrett hit the roads to give an update on where drivers might find trouble spots.

